Here, you will find out the winning numbers and the final results for the Powerball Lottery Drawing for Monday, October 3, 2022.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $336-million-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been drawn. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place eacch Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Find out if you have hit the Monday’s October 3, 2022 Powerball Lottery jackpot.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and the other 40 U.S. states; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball jackpot increases depending on the prizes won during the last Powerball drawing. For this Monday’s drawing, the jackpot has increased by $14 million-dollars. In fact, last Saturday’s drawing had one $2-million-dollar winner in Florida, one $1-million-dollar winner in Wisconsin, and twelve $50,000 winners. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, October 3, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 55-63-2-16-22 and the Power Ball number is 22. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.