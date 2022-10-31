The Powerball Lottery Drawing results for the Monday, October 31, 2022 drawing have been revealed. Find out which are the winning numbers for tonight's Powerball Lottery drawing worth $1-billion-dollars.

The winning numbers and results for the Powerball Lottery’s $1-billion-dollar jackpot have been revealed. Powerball Lottery's drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, October 31, 2022 drawing results have been posted.

Powerball Lottery tickets are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among 45 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every $2-dollar Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has increased depending on the prizes claimed. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $175-million-dollars. In fact, the Saturday’s drawing had one $2-million-dollar winner, four $1-million-dollar winners. One winner from California, one from Maryland, one from Michigan, and one from Texas, and 80 people won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, October 31, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 19-13-39-59-36 and the Power Ball number is 13. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the $1-billion-dollar jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. For this Monday Powerball Lottery's drawing, an estimate of $497.3-million-dollar cash prize could be claimed. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.