Powerball Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set. Check today’s Monday, September 19, 2022 drawing results right below. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Here you will find out if you hit tonight's $238-million-dollar Powerball Lottery's jackpot. Powerball Lottery's drawings are played 3 times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, September 19, 2022 Powerball's drawing results are set.

Powerball Lottery tickets are 2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball Lottery ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody hits the jackpot. Last Saturday's Powerball drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner, and eight $50,000 winners. So, the jackpot has increased its value by $13-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, September 19, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 7-15-36-46-67 and the Power Ball number is 7. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. Both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.