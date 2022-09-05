Powerball Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are drawn. Check today’s Monday, September 5, 2022 drawing results right below. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Find out if you have hit tonight's $158.4-million-dollar Powerball Lottery's jackpot. Powerball drawings are played on a weekly basis. The drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Monday, September 5, 2022 Powerball Lottery drawing results are set.

Powerball Lottery tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball Lottery ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody hits the jackpot. Last Saturday's Powerball Lottery drawing had thirteen $50,000 winners. So, the jackpot has increased by $11-million-dollars. To play, a customer has to select 5 numbers from 1 to 69. Then, add an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Monday, September 5, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 4-7-32-55-64 and the Power Ball number is 25. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. Both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.