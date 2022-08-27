Powerball Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set. Check if you have hit the $115-million-dollar jackpot of Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Here you will find out if you hit tonight's $115-million-dollar Powerball Lottery's jackpot. Powerball drawings are played on a weekly basis. Especifically on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Saturday, August 27, 2022 Powerball Lottery drawing results are set.

Powerball tickets are $2-dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, such as California, Wisconsin, Vermont, New York, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. To buy tickets online, you have to be resident of certain jurisdictions.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody hits the jackpot. Last Powerball drawing had five $50,000 winners. So, the jackpot has increased by $15-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 and an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Saturday, August 27, 2022 Powerball Drawing Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 2-18-56-60-65 and the Powerball number is 14. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up hitting the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.