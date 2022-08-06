Powerball drawings are played 3 times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Saturday, August 6, 2022 Powerball drawing results are set. Here you will find out if you hit tonight's $20 million-dollar Powerball's jackpot.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Powerball tickets are 2 dollars per play. The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody claims the prize. Last Powerball drawing had 1 $202 million-dollar winner. Therefore, the jackpot has reset to $20 million-dollars. Players must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 adding an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Powerball Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball's winning numbers are: 8-15-46-56-68 and the Power Ball number is 3. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.