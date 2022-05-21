Powerball Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set. Check the Saturday, May 21, 2022 drawing results right below. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands

It's time to find out if you have hit tonight's 117 million dollar Powerball's jackpot. Powerball drawings are played 3 times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Saturday May 21, 2022 Powerball drawing results are set. Check if you have hit the jackpot right below.

Powerball tickets are 2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody claims the prize. Last Powerball drawing had 0 winners. Therefore, the jackpot has increased by 16 million dollars. Players must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 adding an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Saturday May 21, 2022 Powerball Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 15-52-25-58-14 and the Power Ball is 11. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. Both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.