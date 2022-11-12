The Lottery results for the Powerball Lottery Drawing on Saturday, November 12, 2022, are here. Check out what were the winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery to see if you won any prize.

Each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday a new Powerball Lottery drawing takes place. This three times a week event occurs at 11:00 PM (ET), so that means new results have been released. Today, Saturday, November 12, 2022, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers were revealed.

Playing Powerball Lottery is quite simple. Customers just need to select five numbers between 1 and 69 along with an extra one known as Powerball in the range of 1-26. The best part of it probably lies on the cost of playing, since each ticket is only two dollars.

One important piece of information about Power Lottery drawings is that the best prize continues growing until someone takes the jackpot home. It can be played in 45 US States, so most places will be allowed to participate. Places such as California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas are in the list of accepted areas.

Saturday, November 12, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 16-20-44-57-58 and the Power Ball number was 6. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 4. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million while the overall odds of winning a prize sit at 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official website.

The estimated jackpot for today was around 47 million dollars. There is also available the possibility for some players that end up winning the jackpot to receive their prize as an annuity. It would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years if that’s what they prefer to do. For instance, the cash prize of this Saturday’s drawing was worth $32 million.