The Lottery results for the Powerball Lottery Drawing on Saturday, November 19, 2022, have been released. Find out if you had the winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery to check if you won a prize.

This three times a week event happens every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. A new Powerball Lottery drawing takes place at 11:00 PM (ET), so now it’s time to know the results. Today, Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers are here.

Participating in the Powerball Lottery is very simple. Customers just need to pick five numbers between 1 and 69 along with an extra one called Powerball from 1 to 26. Each ticket costs only two dollars, so the best part is that everyone can play.

The other key about Power Lottery drawings is that the prize continues rising until someone wins the jackpot, which means the figures are usually very high for the ultimate reward. It can be played in 45 US States. Therefore, states like California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas are in the list of accepted areas.

Saturday, November 19, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 7-28-62-63-64 and the Power Ball number was 10. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s official website, the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning a prize sit at 1 in 24.9.

The estimated jackpot for today was 93 million dollars. There is also the possibility for players that end up winning it to receive their prize as an annuity. It would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years if that’s what they prefer to do. Also, the cash prize of this Saturday’s drawing was worth $46.7 million.