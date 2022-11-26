The results for the new Powerball Lottery Drawing that took place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, are here. Check out if you had the winning numbers for today’s Powerball Lottery to know if you won a prize.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday there is a new Powerball Lottery drawing taking place. The exact time for this three times a week event is 11:00 PM (ET). Therefore, it’s time to know the new results. Today, Saturday, November 26, 2022, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers have been revealed.

Being a part of the Powerball Lottery is actually quite simple. You only have to select five numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra one called Powerball in the range of 1-26. The cost of playing is also an advantage given each ticket costs just two dollars so everyone can participate.

One other good thing about Power Lottery is that the prize continues growing until someone wins it. That means the jackpots are usually considerable if you win them. It also can be played in 45 US States including places like California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Saturday, November 26, 2022, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 15-30-47-50-51 and the Power Ball number was 3. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 10. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the overall odds of winning a prize sit at 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball Lottery’s official site.

The estimated jackpot for today was 48 million dollars. There is also the possibility for the winners to receive the prize as an annuity if they want to. It would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years. For this Saturday’s drawing the cash prize was worth $24.4 million.