The Lottery results for the Powerball Lottery Drawing on Saturday, November 5, 2022, are here. Stay here to check what were the winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery and if you were lucky enough to get a prize.

The Powerball Lottery drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the time being set at 11:00 PM (ET). Therefore, this three times a week event took place tonight, so now you will be able to see if you hit the jackpot or not. Today, Saturday, November 5, 2022, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers have already been released and they are coming up next.

Powerball Lottery is a game that can be played all over the country, since 45 US States are among those that allow citizens to be a part of it. Of course, places like California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas are included in the list of available areas. But that’s not the only advantage it has.

What makes Power Lottery so interesting relies on the prizes since they continue rising until somebody takes home the jackpot. Also, playing is quite simple. You just need to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 along with what is called an extra Powerball in the range of 1-26. One last perk is that tickets only costs two dollars each.

Saturday, November 5, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69 and the Power Ball number was 20. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. As to the overall odds of winning a prize, they sit at 1 in 24.9. Today's estimated jackpot was at 1.6-billion.

Those players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, as to the Powerball Lottery’s website. That means it would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years or to be paid in full. For example, this Saturday drawing's cash value was worth about $782.4-million-dollars. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.