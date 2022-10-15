Here, find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Powerball Drawing for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The winning numbers for the Saturday's Powerball Lottery’s drawing to win the $454-million-dollar jackpot have been drawn. Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Saturday, October 15, 2022 Powerball Lottery drawing results have been set.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play at any convenience store, and are sold in the 45 U.S. States in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every new Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot increases depending on the prizes won. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $34-million-dollars. In fact, the Wednesday’s drawing had fourteen $50,000 winners all over the U.S. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Saturday, October 15, 2022 Powerball Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 32-37-40-58-62 and the Power Ball number is 15. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 5. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full, which in this case means, the winner will receive a $232.6-million-dollar cash prize. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.