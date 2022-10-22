Here, you will find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Powerball Drawing for Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $580-million-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been drawn. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have won any prize the Powerball Lottery's drawing for Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and the other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball jackpot increases depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. For this Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot has increased by $72-million-dollars. In fact, last Wednesday’s drawing had two $1-million-dollar winners, and 22 people won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Saturday, October 22, 2022 Powerball Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 55-25-60-19-48 and the Power Ball number is 18. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it could be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or could be paid in full, which in this case is a $278.2-million-dollar cash prize. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.