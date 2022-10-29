The Lottery results for the Powerball Lottery Drawing on Saturday, October 29, 2022 are right here. Read along to find out what were the winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery and if you hit the estimated $825-million jackpot.

Powerball Lottery drawings take place three times a week. Those drawings happen each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET), which means now it’s time for some new results. Today, Saturday, October 29, 2022, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers have been revealed and they are here.

The good thing about Power Lottery is that prizes continue to rise when nobody takes home the jackpot. Playing is very simple, since you only have to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 along with what is called an extra Powerball in the range of 1-26. Also, everyone can take a chance since the tickets cost two dollars each.

Powerball Lottery can be played in 45 US States, so most places will be allowed to take part. States such as California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas are included in the list of available areas. What made more interesting tonight is that the accumulated jackpot was estimated at $825-million.

Saturday, October 29, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 19-31-40-46-57 and the Power Ball number was 23. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. As to the overall odds of winning a prize, they sit at 1 in 24.9.

For those lucky players that get to take home the big prize, there is an option to receive the money. If they wanted to, they could divide the payments in 30 installments in a 29-year period, according to the Powerball Lottery’s website.