Tonight’s winning numbers for the $378-million-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been drawn. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week, specifically each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have hit the jackpot prize for Powerball's Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in the 45 U.S. states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball jackpot increases depending on the prizes claimed in the last drawing. For example, this Saturday's drawing, the jackpot has increased by $25-million-dollars. In fact, last Wednesday’s drawing had fourteen $50,000 winners. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Saturday, October 8, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 53-60-68-43-13 and the Power Ball number is 5. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive the $198.7-million-dollar cash prize or as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.