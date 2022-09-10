Find out the Powerball Lottery's results for Saturday, September 10, 2022. Powerball Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Here you will find out if you hit tonight's $186-million-dollar Powerball's jackpot. Powerball Lottery drawings are played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). For today, Saturday, September 10, 2022 Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results are drawn.

The Powerball Lottery tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball Lottery ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody hits the jackpot. Last Wednesday night's Powerball drawing had six $50,000 winners. So, the jackpot has increased by $16-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 adding an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Saturday, September 10, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 56-68-38-42-69 and the Power Ball number is 4. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.