The winning numbers for today’s Saturday, September 24, 2022 Powerball Lottery drawing are drawn. Tickets are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, the other 40 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Here you will find out if you hit tonight's $270-million-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot. Powerball drawings are played on a weekly basis, each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Tonight, Saturday, September 24, 2022 Powerball drawing results are set. Check if you have hit the jackpot right here.

Powerball Lottery tickets costs $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and the other 40 U.S. states; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody claims the prize. Last Wednesday’s Powerball Lottery drawing had four $50,000 winners. So, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $19 million dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Saturday, September 24, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Saturday’s Powerball winning numbers are: 3-9-21-24-29 and the Power Ball number is 14. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.