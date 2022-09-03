Powerball Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set. Check out the Saturday, September 3, 2022 drawing results right below. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Here you will find out if you hit tonight's $148-million-dollar Powerball's jackpot. Powerball drawings are played on a weekly basis. On Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Saturday, September 3, 2022 Powerball drawing results are drawn. Check out if you have hit the jackpot right below.

Powerball Lottery tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including California, Texas, Florida, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody claims the prize. Last Wednesday's Powerball drawing had six $1 million-dollar winners. So, the jackpot has increased by $14 million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69. Then, add an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Saturday, September 3, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 18-27-49-65-69 and the Power Ball is 9. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot, may choose to receive their prize as an annuity; paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.