Check the Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Powerball Lottery drawing results and winning numbers. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Powerball numbers are in and it's time to find out if you have tonight's 370 million dollar jackpot. Powerball drawings are played 3 times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). The drawings are broadcast from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Today, Wednesday April 20, 2022 Powerball drawing results are set. Check if you have hit the jackpot right below.

Powerball tickets are 2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Theproceeds of every Powerball tickets sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody claims the prize. Players select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 adding an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26. Some players use the Power Play which allows them to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by 2,3,4,5 or 10 times. This costs an extra 1 dollar per play.

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Powerball Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 55-30-56-20-45 and the Power Ball is 14. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. Both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.