Powerball drawing results and winning numbers are set. Check out if you hit tonight’s Wednesday, August 24, 2022 jackpot worth an estimate of $100-million-dollars.

Powerball Lottery drawings are played 3 times on a weekly basis. The drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Powerball drawing results and winning numbers are set. Check if you have hit the $100-million-dollar jackpot right below.

Powerball Lottery tickets are $2-dollars per play. You can buy tickets in 45 US states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball Lottery ticket sold are divided in different categories, such as the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody hits the jackpot. Last Monday's Powerball drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner, and one $50,000 winner. Therefore, the jackpot has increased by $10-million-dollars. To play, you must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69, then add an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Powerball Live Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 6-24-35-37-44 and the Power Ball number is 22. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied to prior federal and jurisdictional taxes.