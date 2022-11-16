The Lottery results for the Powerball Lottery Drawing on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, have already been released. Find out what were the winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery to see if you got the jackpot or any other prize.

The Powerball Lottery is a game that takes place three times a week. It’s on every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday that a new Powerball Lottery drawing happens. This is scheduled at 11:00 PM (ET), which means that now is time to find new results. Today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Powerball Lottery winning numbers were revealed.

One important fact about the Power Lottery drawings is that the jackpot doesn’t stop growing unless someone takes home the big prize. If no one wins it, the figure will continue to go up. Participating is very easy since you only have to select five numbers in the range of 1-69 along with an extra one called Powerball from 1-26.

But there is another advantage of taking part in it that has the price at the center of attention. The cost of each ticket is just two dollars, so everyone can become a customer. Powerball can be played in 45 US States, therefore places like California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas are in the list of accepted areas.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers were: 53-56-28-34-51 and the Power Ball number was 11. The PowerPlay Multiplier was 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s official website, the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and the overall odds of winning a prize sit at 1 in 24.9,

The jackpot for today was estimated to be around 76 million dollars. There is also the possibility for some winners to receive their prize as an annuity if they choose to do so. If that’s what they prefer, it would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years. For instance, the cash prize of this Wednesday’s drawing was worth $38.2 million.