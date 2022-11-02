The Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers for the November 2, 2022 Powerball's drawing have been set. Find out here, if you have the winning numbers for the $1.2-billion-dollar jackpot.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $1.2-billion-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been drawn. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week. The drawings are played each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have hit the jackpot for the Powerball's Drawing for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among the 45 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has increased depending on the prizes won. For Wednesday’s drawing, the Powerballjackpothas increased by $20-million-dollars. In fact, for the Monday’s drawing, there were ten $1-million-dollar winners, and 134 people won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 22-11-60-2-35 and the Power Ball number is 23. The PowerPlay Multipler is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. For tonight's drawing the cash prize is valued to be an estimate $596.7 million-dollar. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.