Tonight’s winning numbers for the $30-million-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot have been drawn. Each Powerball Lottery drawing takes place three times a week, specifically each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have the ticket with the winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery drawing on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and other 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has increased depending on the prizes claimed. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $10 million dollars. In fact, the Monday's drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner in Texas, as well as 4 people won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers are: 32-2-1-39-66 and the Power Ball number is 25. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For tonight's drawing, the cash value is worth $15.3 million dollars.