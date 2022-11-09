Here are the final Powerball Lottery results and winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery Drawing for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Find out here if you have the winning ticket for the $20-million-dollar jackpot.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $20-million-dollar Powerball Lottery’s jackpot are here for you. Each drawing for the Powerball Lottery takes place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11:00 PM (ET) in a live studio. Check out if you have hit the Powerball Lottery drawing for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among the 45 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every new Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot increases depending on the prizes claimed. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has reset his jackpot to $20 million dollars. In fact, the Saturday’s drawing had one $1.90-billion-dollar winner in California, that's why the jackpot will start from the beginning again. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 14-24-7-30-56 and the Power Ball number is 7. The PowerPlay Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For tonight's drawing the cash prize is an estimate of $9.8 Million dollars.