Here it is the Powerball Lottery results and winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Powerball Lottery's drawing.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s $420-million-dollar jackpot have been drawn. Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 drawing results have been revealed.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, among the 45 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

For every new Powerball Lottery drawing, the jackpot has increased depending on the prizes won. For tonight’s drawing, the Powerball Lottery jackpot has increased by $19-million-dollars. In fact, the Monday’s drawing had four $1-million-dollar winners, and 30 people won $50,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball Lottery winning numbers are: 59-30-42-14-41 and the Power Ball number is 6. The PowerPlay multiplier is 5. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full, which could make an estimate of $215.2-million-dollars in cash for tonight's jackpot. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.