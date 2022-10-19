The Winning Numbers and the Powerball Lottery results are out for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 drawing. Check out if you have won any of tonight's cash prizes.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s Wednesday, October 19, 2022 drawing have been drawn. It is for the $508-million-dollar jackpot. According to the Powerball Lottery's website, each drawing take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET) every week. Today, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 drawing results have been revealed.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, same in the rest of the 40 U.S. states; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Since the last Monday's Powerball drawing didn't have any jackpot winners, the Powerball jackpot has increased by $28-million-dollars. In fact, last Monday, October 17, 2022 drawing had two $1-miliion-dollar winners in Iowa and Wisconsin. As well as 15 people who won $50,000, according to the Powerball Lottery's website. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 27-42-15-8-6 and the Power Ball number is 10, and the PowerPlay Multiplier is 3. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So the prize will be given in 30 installment payments over 29 years, or it will be paid in full. For example, for this Powerball Drawing, the full cash prize is an estimate of $256.3-million-dollars. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.