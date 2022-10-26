The Powerball Lottery's winning numbers and lottery results for the Wednesday, October 26, 2022 drawing have been revealed. Find out if you've won any prizes, right here.

The Powerball Lottery's winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s $700-million-dollar jackpot have been revealed. Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Find out all the results for the Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Powerball Lottery's drawing, right here.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in 45 U.S. states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball jackpot increases depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. For example, last Monday’s drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner in Texas, as well as 32 people who won $50,000. So, the Wednesday's jackpot has increased by an estimate amount of $75-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Powerball Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 46-37-19-56-36 and the PowerBall number is 24. The PowerPlay Multipler is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. For the Wednesday's drawing, an estimate of $335.7-million-dollar cash prize could be claimed. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.