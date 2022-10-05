The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s $353-million-dollar jackpot have been drawn tonight. Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 drawing results are set. Find out if you have won any Powerball prize.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in the 45 U.S. states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and California; as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a drawing, the Powerball Lottery jackpot changes depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. For example, the last Monday, October 3 Poweball's drawing had six $50,000 winners. So, tonight's jackpot has increased by $17-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 26-37-33-62-30 and the PowerBall number is 6. The Power Play Multiplier is 2. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full, which is an estimate amount of $185.6 million-dollars in cash. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.