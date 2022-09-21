Check out the drawing results and winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery's drawing on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM (ET). Powerball Lottery Tickets are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and the other 40 U.S. states.

Find out if you have hit tonight's $251-million-dollar Powerball Lottery's jackpot. In fact, Powerball Lottery drawings are played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 Powerball's drawing results are set.

The Powerball Lottery tickets are $2 dollars per play. Powerball Lottery Tickets are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, the other 40 U.S. states; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The Powerball Lottery tickets' proceeds are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball Lottery jackpot stops growing until somebody hits the jackpot. Last Monday night's Powerball Lottery drawing had eleven $50,000 winners. So, the jackpot has increased by $13-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 33-34-6-54-45 and the Power Ball number is 7. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.