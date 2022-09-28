Here you will find out the Powerball Lottery results for the Wednesday, September 28, 2022 drawing. Check out the prizes and the winning numbers, here.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Lottery’s $300-million-dollar jackpot have been drawn. Powerball Lottery drawings take place each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 drawing results have been revealed.

Powerball Lottery tickets cost $2 dollars per play, which are sold in Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, and the other 40 U.S. states; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Powerball jackpot increases depending on the prizes won in the last drawing. For this Wednesday’s drawing, the jackpot has increased by $15-million-dollars. In fact, last Monday’s drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner in New York, and eleven $50,000 winners. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 Powerball Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 10-67-33-24-6 and the Power Ball number is 11. According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

According to the Powerball Lottery’s website, players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. So it will be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.