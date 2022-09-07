Powerball Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are drawn for Wednesday's night. Check out today’s September 7, 2022 drawing results right below.

Here you can check out if you have hit tonight's $170-million-dollar Powerball Lottery jackpot. Powerball drawings are played on a weekly basis. Each drawing takes place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Powerball drawing results are set.

The Powerball tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The proceeds of every Powerball ticket sold are divided between the prizes funding, good causes supported by lotteries, retailer commissions and operating expenses.

The Powerball jackpot stops growing until somebody hits the jackpot. Last Powerball drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner. So, the jackpot has increased by $11 million dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Powerball Lottery Drawing Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers are: 3-33-16-30-36 and the Power Ball number is 20. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you hit the jackpot?

When a customer hits the jackpot, they can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, meaning it being paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied to prior federal and jurisdictional taxes.