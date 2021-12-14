If you want to know what's in store for the world in 2022, Astrology has some answers. Here, check out five general predictions for next year.

There’s only two weeks separating us from 2022. As the new year approaches, many people start making plans and goals for their life. We always want to know what’s going to happen next, especially if that can help us be better prepared for the future.

With the last two years being chaotic, many people hope that 2020 could finally be a year without much trouble. Can the planets and stars tell us what’s going to happen next year? According to astrology, that’s the case.

So, we have read what famous Russian astrologer Tatiana Borsch has predicted for the world next year and we’re breaking it down for you. So, if you’re ready to know the world predictions for 2022, here we go.

Five astrology predictions for 2022

Innovations in medicine and arts

According to Borsch, from January to July, things will be predictable. Jupiter and Neptune will dominate this period. So, that means there could be developments in areas such as medicine and art. Also, Neptune rules everything related to drugs or alcohol, so “soft drugs” such as marijuana could be legalized in many countries.

US politics: Republicans will gain power

According to Borsch, domestic politics in the US are looking “peaceful” and Republicans will become more powerful and influential. Does that mean that they would win the Senate elections?

Economic growth for the first period…

Borsch says that Russia, the United States and China will rebuild their economies. Also, during the first six months of the year there will be a growth in the cryptocurrencies and emergence of new cryptocurrencies.

… Crisis and war for the second half?

However, it seems like Mars is going to be the dominator of the second half of the year. And, according to Borsch, confrontation will be the theme from July to December. There will be protests, chaos, crises and, even, war.

Floods and natural disasters

It seems like the climate crisis will continue. Next year will be marked by major floods, while in October, there could be extreme fires around the world. Also, if that wasn’t enough, this astrologer predicts major earthquakes.