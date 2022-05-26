The presidential elections are approaching, in which all Colombian citizens must participate in order to exercise their right to build their country's democracy. If you are in the United States and you are from Colombia, find out here what steps you have to follow to make your vote count.

May 29th is a key day for the future of Colombia as a democratic nation with aspirations to offer the best living conditions to all its citizens. Presidential elections will be held to exercise state power for the period from 2022 to 2026.

Of the 50.8 million Colombians in the world, a little more than ten percent, that is, a little more than 5 million, live abroad. The countries with the highest concentration of Colombian citizens are the United States, Spain and Venezuela. The mass of voters registered by the authorities of said country is 972 thousand individuals.

According to the CNN, 250 voting stations located in 67 countries around the world have already been opened for those 972,000 Colombians eligible to vote in the presidential election in which six candidates are running: Rodolfo Hernandez, John Milton Rodriguez, Federico Gutierrez, Sergio Fajardo, Enrique Gomez and Gustavo Petro.

The Colombian presidential election system

Although May 29th is the key day in the election process for the next president of Colombia, a second round could be necessary to define the winner. Colombian law establishes that if in the first round none of the candidates for president obtains half plus one of the total valid votes, a second round would have to be held. Thus, if there is a need for a run-off election, it would be held on Sunday, June 19.

In order to vote in the presidential elections in Colombia, it is necessary to be 18 years old and have a duly processed and registered citizenship card. It is important to clarify that neither the passport, nor the password of the citizenship card, nor any other document will be valid to be able to vote.

Voting in the Colombian Presidential Elections from the United States

In addition to complying with the aforementioned requirements of being 18 years old and having a citizenship card, in order to vote in the presidential elections in Colombia from the United States and the rest of the countries of the world, there is a requirement that had to be fulfilled before March 29, 2022, which is to register such document in the consulate or embassy of the city where the voter is located.

The procedure was relatively simple: go to the nearest Colombian consulate or embassy with your citizenship card and passport before March 29 and request proof of registration of the card from the registry of the Directorate of Migration, Consular Affairs and Citizen Service. Upon completion of this procedure, a form, identified as the E4, is given to the potential voter indicating the date of registration, identification number, place where the process was carried out and the voting station.

It is worth mentioning that Colombian voters residing abroad, unlike those living in the South American country, can already cast their vote as of May 23. The deadline is Sunday, May 29, and the hours to fulfill this civic obligation are from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at consulates, embassies and authorized voting points.

Thus, it is necessary to remember that only those Colombian citizens who have registered their citizenship card at their nearest embassy or consulate before March 29, 2022 will be able to vote in the presidential elections for the 2022-2026 process.