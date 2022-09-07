Original Sin, the acclaimed spin-off of Pretty Little Liars, has been renewed for a second season. The original story has been the rage for a whole generation and now it's time for the new series. Here we tell you all about the new episodes, what to expect and the possible premiere date.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin hit the HBO Max catalog on August 18 and since then has captivated, with its new little liars, a large audience that follows the journey of five friends who get caught up in mysteries and sins. The first season concluded after 10 episodes and it seems that the lies have only just begun.

The production company announced this afternoon the show's renewal for a second season and it was pretty surprising news for fans. The series, starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono and Lea Salonga, had several references to the mother production and that has made the plot even more special.

We saw how Ezra and Aria were named in the last chapter and from the beginning we saw how A came back to take revenge on the girls, for their sins and those of their mothers. No one is safe in Millwood. And by the looks of it, this is just the beginning. Fasten your seatbelts and get your popcorn ready, the show is about to begin.

HBO Max bets on a second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

First to announce the news of a new season were co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring in a statement. "We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars, exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets and their status as queens of the ultimate scream! Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of 'Pretty Little Liars', which we will continue, of course. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel coming!'", they assured.

While Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's director of original content, spoke about the great journey the series has taken since its premiere. "We are so proud of the incredible response from both critics and fans that 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' has received. Viewers have embraced our new generation of liars, and Roberto and Lindsay's brilliantly dark and horror-filled version of this iconic franchise. Together with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the legacy of Pretty Little Liars", she said.

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': What is expected to happen in the new episodes?

Spoiler Alert! - After Imogen revealed that her baby was being adopted by a couple in Rosewood named Aria and Ezra, several doors were left open for the appearance of characters from the original series. This is one of the first things to look forward to in Season 2.

"It was important for us with a cable show, a short-lived show, a serialized show, to complete these stories and complete these mysteries. Roberto and I love a complete story, so we wanted to complete these mysteries", Bring assured TVLine (about the first season).

According to Aguirre-Sacasa, the two have some preliminary ideas for the new batch of episodes. "It will definitely follow the same girls" he said, adding, "We certainly have a lot of places for these characters to go, new mysteries to tell and, hopefully, new ways to scare people".

For now we know that the main cast of Original Sin is back and everything indicates that we could see some characters from the mother series. Fans are dying to see Lucy Hale and Ian Harding return as Aria and Ezra. Everything is possible thanks to the open ending that has been left and several comments that Hale has made during interviews, where she assured that she would love to appear in the show.