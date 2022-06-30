Pretty Little Lias: Original Sin is the new chapter of the famous franchise and the first to be released chapter by chapter on a streaming platform. Here, find out everything you need to know about the new HBO Max series.

Pretty Little Liars is back and better than ever. Ranked as one of the most popular teen series of the 2000s, it's back with more mystery-laden conflicts and lies. But this time in a different town, with a different cast and secrets kept under lock and key, which a newA will try to unearth.

This time it's an exclusive HBO Max Original production. Which means that all chapters will be only on the HBO Max streaming platform, as well as all previous material from the franchise.

Original Sin is the fourth installment of the franchise, as there are two previous spin-offs, Ravenswood and Perfectionists. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring are in charge of developing the plot of this new story, while Lisa Soper is in charge of directing the first episode. We will have to wait to see who will direct the other 9 episodes.

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' release date

Filming started on August 23, 2021 in New York City and concluded in May 2022. So HBO Max already confirmed the premiere date of this new stage and it is earlier than we thought. PLL Original Sin arrives on the platform on July 28.

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' cast

On the official Pretty Little Liars account they were revealing little by little who were going to integrate this new cast with the hashtag #MeetTheLiars. The cast is headed by Bailee Madison as Imogen (the leader and a survivor), Maia Reficco as Noa (a sarcastic girl looking to restart her life after being in juvie for the summer), Chandler Kinney is Tabby (a young director who loves horror movies), Zaria is Faran (a ballet dancer) and finally Malia Pyles is Minnie (the youngest of this group of liars who, after suffering a trauma, takes refuge in the virtual world), according to Espinof.

There is also a new collection of mothers: Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, Carly Pope, Elena Goode and Zakiya Young. In addition to the rest of the great cast, which includes actors such as Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, Eric Johnson, Ben Cook, Carson Rowland, Jordan Gonzalez, Elas Kavacas, Benton Greene, Cristala Carter, Derek, Klena, Kate Jennings Grant, Robert Stanton, Jennifer Ferrin, Lilla Crawford, Brian Altemus, Anthony Ordonez and Jeffrey Bean.

At the moment there is no indication that the original liars will make any appearances, but we will have to keep an eye out for news or details within the series.

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' plot

The reboot will be set in the same universe as the original series, but in another town, called Millwood. Where around 20 years ago multiple tragedies almost tore the working class town apart. Currently, a group of teenage girls will be tormented by an anonymous entity, nicknamed A. This will make them pay for the sins committed by their parents two decades ago.