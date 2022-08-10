The latest installment of the Predator franchise, titled Prey, broke a record on the streaming service Hulu, thanks to the interest of its fans. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

Prey has proven to live up to the hype as the first film in the Predator franchise, headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1980s. This new installment stars Amber Midthunder, the star of Legion and Roswell, New Mexico.

The plot takes us back 300 years before the events in the original films and transports us to the world of the Comanche Nation, where we find Naru, a pretty good warrior fighting to protect her tribe against one of the first evolved predators to reach Earth.

It's no secret that the continuations of the horror franchise didn't perform as well as the original, so Prey has been a surprise. The creators and Hulu wanted to continue betting on this story and apparently they have hit the right nail on the head. So far the movie has been a success for the streaming service and 20th Century.

Prey broke the record for most watched movie in the first three days of release

Another piece of good news for Prey! Hulu revealed that it was the production that garnered the highest viewership in its first three days on the platform, more than any other original content it has previously released. Including movies and TV shows.

Undoubtedly, the streaming service and 20th Century have bet heavily on the film and it has already begun to pay off. It is worth remembering that fans did not have much confidence in this new installment but it ended up surprising them, and for the better.

Rotten Tomatoes has already given its verdict regarding the score and the specialists give it a 92% of acceptance and the public an 81%. This means that the franchise has come back to life and is ready to continue its journey, as it is likely that after the resounding success, the creators will go for more content.