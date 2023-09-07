Mads Mikkelsen takes the lead in this Danish film that earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and is available for streaming on Prime Video. Currently ranking among the most-watched films in the US, here’s what you need to know about this psychological drama.

The movie is helmed by director Thomas Vinterberg, known for his work on acclaimed films such as “The Celebration” (1998), “Submarino” (2010), “Far from the Madding Crowd” (2015), and his most recent triumph, “Another Round” (2020). The latter earned him both a Best Director nomination and an Oscar win for Best International Feature.

On the other hand, the movie premiered at the 65th Cannes Film Festival where Mads Mikkelsen clinched the Best Actor Award for his exceptional performance. It also graced the screen at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, along with numerous other prestigious film festivals.

‘The Hunt,’ a must-watch psychological drama on Prime Video

“The Hunt” is a 2012 Danish drama starring Mikkelsen as Lucas, a kindergarten teacher who becomes the victim of false accusations of child molestation. The movie explores the devastating impact of these accusations on Lucas’s life and the community’s reaction.

The rest of the cast includes: Thomas Bo Larsen, Annika Wedderkopp, Lasse Fogelstrøm, Susse Wold as Grethe, Anne Louise Hassing, Lars Ranthe, Alexandra Rapaport, Sebastian Bull Sarning and Bjarne Henriksen.