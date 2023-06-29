Amazon Prime Video continues to be one of the most popular streaming companies chosen by users around the world. That is why it has a large budget to create exclusive content for those who are subscribed to the company.

In this regard, in 2021 they released a series that was a global trend at the time but is now missing from their catalog. The science fiction anthology series features independent stories, similar to what happens in Black Mirror.

The story was created by David Weil. It consists of a single season with seven episodes. At the time, it was the most-watched production in the world and was well-received by both critics and the audience.

This Anne Hathaway miniseries was trending but is now forgotten

Solos was a star miniseries that shone throughout 2021 on Prime Video, but now it ended up being forgotten by users and it is the ideal time to bring it back. This one follows seven characters who face their destiny and must make momentous decisions about their future.

The story explores the amazing, delirious, heartbreaking, beautiful and strange truths of what it means to be human. Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu are among the A-list stars joining Anne Hathaway as the plot unfolds.