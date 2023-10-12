Halloween season is already here, and there are many great horror movies to watch. You can find some classics on Netflix, as well as Halloween family-friendly films, and many others in between. In this article, we’ll recommend five horror movies with A-listers to watch on Prime Video.

Horror is one of the most popular genres, and many actors want to prove they can pull it off. However, not all performances are as easy as just looking scared; some require the actors to be deceiving and mysterious. When A-list actors take on roles in horror films, it often adds an extra layer of intrigue, showcasing their versatility as performers.

These movies offer a unique blend of suspense, terror, and exceptional acting that can make your Halloween season even more thrilling. So, grab some popcorn and dim the lights as we explore some of the best horror movies with A-listers available on Prime Video.

Five horror movies to watch on Prime Video

Suspiria (2018)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this film has a stellar cast with Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, and Chloë Grace Moretz. The movie follows a young American dancer Susie Bannion, who arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the world-renowned Helena Markos Dance Co. When she vaults to the role of lead dancer, the woman she replaces breaks down and accuses the company’s female directors of witchcraft.

The Neon Demon (2016)

The Neon Demon, helmed by Drive’s Nicolas Winding Refn, also has a stellar cast with names such as Keanu Reeves and Elle Fanning in the lead roles, and Jena Malone, Bella Heathcote, and Abbey Lee in supporting characters.

The movie follows Jesse (Fanning), who moves to Los Angeles at 16 to become a model and faces mean girls who envy her looks, while also dealing with a creepy motel manager and photographer.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

This adaptation of the 1962 mystery novel by Shirley Jackson was directed by Stacie Passon. The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario leads the cast, that also consists of Taissa Farmiga, Crispin Glover, and Sebastian Stan.

The film follows the two sisters, Merricat and Constance, who live a reclusive life in their family home after a tragedy. Their lives are disrupted when a cousin arrives, leading to mysterious events and a revelation about their past.

A Quiet Place II

John Krasinski showcased her eye as a director with “A Quiet Place,” and the sequel didn’t disappoint. He stars alongside Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

The story continues with the Abbott family after the first film, as they grapple with the dangers of the outside world while still struggling to survive in silence. As they explore unfamiliar territory, they soon discover that the sound-hunting creatures are not the only dangers lurking beyond the sandy path.

Child’s Play (2019)

Directed by Lars Klevberg, the film stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Mark Hamill. This film is a remake of the 1988’s classic Chucky, and follows a basic plot: Karen buys a high-tech doll called Chucky for her son Andy on his birthday. However, horrific events follow as the doll reveals its ominous tendencies.