Summer is drawing to a close, but the extended Labor Day weekend provides a perfect opportunity to catch up with some movies. Here, we recommend five classic titles that were recently added to Prime Video.

However, these movies are not the only ones you could watch this Labor Day. If you’re into action, you can check these movies to watch for free, and if you’re looking for recommendations on Netflix, you can also check this list.

Meanwhile, as Prime Video added dozens of new titles, it could get a little dazzling to find some good movies. So, here are acclaimed films that you can re-watch or watch for the first time this Labor Day.

Five acclaimed movies to watch during Labor Day 2023 on Prime Video

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Starring Hugh Grant as Charles and Andie MacDowell as Carrie, is a romantic comedy film that follows Charles as he repeatedly encounters Carrie at four weddings and one funeral. Their friendship and romance develop amidst comedic mishaps, leading to a heartfelt and humorous exploration of love and commitment.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1969)

This Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi film follows a mission to Jupiter triggered by a mysterious monolith found on the Moon. The onboard computer, HAL 9000, becomes a threat, leading to an existential journey exploring human evolution, artificial intelligence, and cosmic mysteries.

Rocky (1976) and Rocky II (1979)

The classic sports drama starring Sylvester Stallone follows the story of an aspiring Philadelphia boxer who gets a shot at the world heavyweight championship as he takes on Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). It’s always a good time to indulge in this timeless underdog’s story.

Sense And Sensibility (1996)

While Pride and Prejudice (2005) might be the most famous Austen’s adaption, Emma Thompson’s “Sense and Sensibility” is also a timeless classic. Starring Thompson and Kate Winslet, the story follows the Dashwood sisters as they navigate love and societal expectations in 19th-century England.

Bad Education (2019)

This 2019 dark comedy-drama film directed by Cory Finley is based on the true story of the largest public school embezzlement scandal in U.S. history. The film stars Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. It follows a school superintendent of a prestigious Long Island school district whose fraudulent financial dealings are exposed, leading to scandal and legal repercussions.