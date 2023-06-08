Matt Damon is known for his great talent in front of the camera and his success in theaters. Air was one of his last most recognized productions on Prime Video and even managed to position itself in the top 10 of the most viewed.

However, now it is another of his productions that made it into the ranking. The film was directed by Paul Greengrass, based on a screenplay by Robert Ludlum and Christopher Rouse.

Despite being released in 2016, it remains one of the 52-year-old actor‘s most iconic stories. It went on to win three awards and garner 20 nominations at different ceremonies.

Jason Bourne is the most watched spy movie on Prime Video

Jason Bourne belongs to Matt Damon‘s repertoire of classics and now to the group of the most played movies on Amazon Prime Video. The commercial success it had a few years ago made the story become a franchise and it already has more than four movies, full of suspense and action.

“The CIA’s most dangerous ex-agent comes out of hiding to unveil more explosive truths about his past,” describes the official synopsis. The 52-year-old actor plays the title character, Jason Bourne. Although the film revolves around him, many other great actors accompanied him.

The list is quite long, but among the best-known names are Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel, Julia Stiles, Riz Ahmed, Ato Essandoh, Scott Shepherd, Bill Camp, Vinzenz Kiefer and Stephen Kunken.