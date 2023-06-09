Prime Video: Mike Tyson's action movie is the most watched worldwide just one week after its release

Mike Tyson stars in Prime Video‘s most-watched new movie. The boxer plays the role of Robbie in this action-comedy story, which was released just a week ago. This is not the first time the star has been part of a film project.

He has quite a long list of appearances in big screen productions. Such as Scary Movie 5 with Ashley Tisdale, The Hangover with Bradley Cooper, Grudge Match with Sylvester Stallone, Vendetta with Bruce Willis and many others.

Now, the new film directed by Franck Gastambide, based on a screenplay by Charles Van Tieghem and the director himself. Although it did not receive very positive reviews, the story remains one of the most popular among users.

Mike Tyson movie is the most watched on Prime Video

Medellin is the boxer’s new movie that has been ranked #1 in the top 10 of the most watched movies on Amazon Prime Video. Franck Gastambide, Ramzy Bedia, Anouar Toubali, Brahim Bouhlel, Essined Aponte, Raymond Cruz and Mike Tyson make up much of the main cast.

“To save his little brother from a dangerous Medellin cartel, Reda has a crazy plan: assemble a team and carry out a raid in Colombia. But this crazy plan gets out of hand and they end up in trouble with the narcos,” describes the official synopsis.