Tom Holland and Saoirse Ronan are not only two of the most important and prominent young stars in the industry but also have significant titles in their portfolios. They have one in common, as they worked together in a 2013 film.

Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland, State of Play and The Mauritanian) is the director behind the project, while Meg Rosoff, Jeremy Brock and Penelope Skinner were responsible for writing the screenplay.

Prime Video is the streaming giant that has the dramatic thriller in its catalog, and thanks to users from different parts of the world, the production has become a worldwide trend. Here, check out which one it is…

How I Live Now, the dramatic thriller that is trending on Prime Video

How I Live Now caused quite a stir when it was released 10 years ago, especially due to the work done by its main stars. It earned eight nominations and a Richard Attenborough Film Award.

The story follows an American girl (Saoirse Ronan) who is sent to live with her relatives in a rural English area and finds love and purpose while struggling for survival.

In addition to the actress from Little Women, the cast featured prominent figures. Some of those who were present included Tom Holland, George MacKay, Anna Chancellor, Stella Gonet and Harley Bird.