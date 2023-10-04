Jake Gyllenhaal stars in one of the most popular cult movies in history, which has found a home on Prime Video after several years of its initial release and has become a favorite in the horror genre.

It was released in theaters a month after the September 11th attacks in 2001. The film’s success was achieved with a budget of only $3.8 million and it was filmed in just 28 days.

The project was written and directed by Richard Kelly, who is known for being the screenwriter for titles like Domino, Southland Tales and The Box. Here, check which production won 12 awards…

Donnie Darko is the classic horror movie with Jake Gyllenhaal on Prime Video

Donnie Darko not only features Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist but also stars alongside many top-tier figures, including his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, who portrays Elizabeth Darko.

The adaptation was produced in 2000 but didn’t have its major theatrical release until the following year. It then went on to achieve cult movie status. The success it had led to the development of a sequel, which failed in a big way.

The film follows a troubled teenager named Donnie Darko, who narrowly escapes a strange accident and begins to have visions of a man in a rabbit costume who manipulates him into committing a series of crimes.

Patrick Swayze, Drew Barrymore, Holmes Osborne, Daveigh Chase, Mary McDonnell, Jena Malone, James Duval, Arthur Taxier, David St. James, Jolene Purdy, Stuart Stone and Gary Lundy are some of the names credited in the cast.