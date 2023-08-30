“Fleabag” is one of the most successful British comedies in the past 10 years and is often considered one of the greatest TV shows of this century. The character created and portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge has had a lasting impact on culture, and now, complex, flawed female characters are becoming the norm. If you love the series, you might also enjoy this “anti” rom-com starring Billie Piper.

At 40 years old, Piper has appeared in several celebrated series and films such as “Doctor Who,” “Secret Diary of a Call Girl,” “Penny Dreadful,” and “Collateral.” Most recently, she received critical acclaim and a Laurence Olivier Award for her performance in “Yerma” at the Young Vic Theatre in 2016.

However, she ventured into writing and directing for this satirical comedy in which she stars alongside Lily James, David Thewlis, Leo Bill, Kerry Fox, and Toby Woolf. Learn more about the title, plot, and where to watch it here.

Billie Piper’s Acclaimed Rom-Com You Can Watch on Prime Video

“Rare Beasts” is Piper’s directorial debut. Written by her, the story follows Mandy, a nihilist mother and writer who is raising her son alone. While trying to ease the pain of her parents’ separation and professionally writing about a love that no longer exists, she falls for a troubled man named Pete, who has rage issues.

Piper takes on the lead role, while Bill plays Pete. The movie received mostly positive reviews, with many critics praising Piper’s direction, her bold writing, the well-developed characters, and the exploration of themes such as romance and feminism. You can watch it on Prime Video.