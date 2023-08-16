Prime Video: The action classic with Christopher Lambert that is trending in the US

Prime Video continues with its regular routine of updating its global top 10 and adding new titles to its catalog. However, sometimes it happens that great classics become trends again.

This is what happened this week with a movie starring Christopher Lambert. The project was directed by Russell Mulcahy, while the screenplay was adapted by Peter Bellwood and Larry Ferguson.

The story, written by Gregory Widen, not only became one of the most well-known to this day but also has had several cinematic adaptations over the years. Here, check out which title is trending…

Highlander, the 1986 classic that has become a trend again on Prime Video

Highlander is not only one of the most popular classics from the late 80s, but the character has managed to survive modernization and has had several adaptations over time. Now, the original movie is trending on Prime Video.

“He fought his first battle on the Scottish Highlands in 1536. He will fight his greatest battle on the streets of New York City in 1986. His name is Connor MacLeod. He is immortal”, describes the official synopsis.

Christopher Lambert, Roxanne Hart, Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, Alan North, Jon Polito and Sheila Gish are some of the stars who made up the main cast of the original movie, which had its big debut in March 1986.