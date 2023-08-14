Prime Video: The action comedy with Mark Wahlberg that is Top 3 in the US

In the world of Hollywood, where talent and charisma reign supreme, Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg stand out as two formidable forces. And you can enjoy both of them in this action comedy currently trending on Prime Video in the US.

According to FlixPatrol, a platform offering streaming viewership data, this film holds the third spot in the United States this week. It trails behind the romantic comedy “Red, White and Royal Blue” and the gripping horror thriller “Knock in The Cabin.”

As versatile actors, Washington commands genres ranging from comedies to dramas, while Wahlberg seamlessly blends comedy and action. It’s fitting that this duo comes together to create a side-splitting buddy comedy.

‘2 Guns,’ the action comedy with Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington

Enter ‘2 Guns,’ the action comedy featuring Wahlberg and Washington, currently making waves in the US. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the 2013 film is based on a graphic novel by Steven Grant.

The narrative revolves around Bobby Trench (Washington), an undercover DEA agent, and Stig Stigman (Wahlberg), a naval intelligence officer. Unbeknownst to each other, they’re both undercover, infiltrating a Mexican drug cartel.

Beyond Wahlberg and Washington, the ensemble cast includes Paula Patton, Bill Paxton, Fred Ward, James Marsden, Edward James Olmos, Robert John Burke, and Tait Fletcher.