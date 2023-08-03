Alan Ritchson stars in one of Prime Video‘s most watched crime and action series, which has been airing episodes since last year and is one of the series that has earned a spot in the top 10 worldwide this week.

It is the brainchild of Nick Santora, who is known for his roles in Most Dangerous Game, Prison Break and Scorpion. The lead actor, who is also a singer and model, was joined by some of television’s biggest stars.

Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce McGill, Malcolm Goodwin, Hugh Thompson and Chris Webster are some of them and those who make up the main cast. Here, check out which show is trending again on Amazon’s platform…

Reacher ranked No. 5 worldwide on Prime Video

Reacher has been triumphing on Prime Video for almost a year now, as it has been one of the most prolific shows on the streaming platform and a favorite among users in several countries.

This week announced the arrival of its second season, which will premiere its first episode in December 2023. It is not known what day it will arrive or if they will be released all together, but it is only a few months away to know the continuation.

The story follows retired military policeman Jack Reacher, who is arrested for a murder he didn’t commit and finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy filled with dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians.