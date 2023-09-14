Amber Heard (Aquaman) has taken a step back from Hollywood and acting, but some of her well-known classics remain on Prime Video. One of them continues to trend and has become a beloved choice among users.

This is an action drama that debuted on the big screen in 2008 and was directed by Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare, Kick-Ass 2 and Bates Motel), with the screenplay developed by Chris Hauty (Homeward Bound and Sniper: Ultimate Kill).

The 37-year-old actress was not the only leading star; she shared the spotlight with two of the rising stars in the 2000s: Sean Faris and Cam Gigandet. Many big names were part of the cast, but these three were the main leads.

Never Back Down, the action drama that continues to shine on Prime Video

Never Back Down has become a trend again on Prime Video US, and it was once a classic that combined romance and fighting. It was awarded the 2008 MTV Movie Award for Best Fight for a scene between Sean Faris and Cam Gigandet.

The story follows Jake Tyler, a frustrated and troubled teenager who arrives at a new school and discovers the existence of an underground fight club. He meets a fellow student who forces him into fighting.

In addition to Amber Heard and the two male lead actors, the cast of the classic fighting and action movie included Djimon Hounsou, Evan Peters, Leslie Hope, Wyatt Smith, Affion Crockett, Neil Brown Jr. and Steven Crowley.