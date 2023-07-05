Prime Video: The action movie with Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez that triumphs on the platform

Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González are the actors starring in one of Prime Video‘s most watched movies. It was directed by acclaimed director Michael Bay, who was responsible for major productions such as the Transformers franchise.

It premiered in 2022 and in time made its big debut on the streaming platform, now becoming a favorite among users. Chris Fedak was responsible for creating the script, along with Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen.

It is currently in the top 10 of the service and is one of the most played in the United States. Last year it received 10 nominations, including two from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films.

Ambulance is the most watched action movie on Prime Video

Ambulance is one of Prime Video‘s most watched movies, being of the action genre the first. The story follows two thieves who steal an ambulance after their heist goes wrong.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman and Aquaman 2), Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) are three of the main actors in the cast. They played the thieves Will Sharp and Danny Sharp, while the actress played Cam Thompson.